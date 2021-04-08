Mild weather with less wind

The relentless wind as of late will give way to docile conditions today. Under a sunny sky with a southwest flow of only 5 to 20 mph, temperatures should warm nicely into the 70’s and low 80’s. Amarillo should top out around 79. Tomorrow looks to hold steady in the 70’s, while Saturday and Sunday could tradeoff between the breezy 70’s and low 80’s. Monday and Tuesday may dip down into the 60’s and low 70’s for highs.

Regarding precipitation, there is an outside chance for a few thunderstorms on Friday evening across our far southeast counties, but most of the area will remain dry into the weekend. Additional thunderstorms could return by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris