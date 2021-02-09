Ice cold Arctic air lasting into Valentine’s Weekend

Frigid arctic air continues to toy with the area. Amarillo and our western counties should see a partly sunny sky with variable winds, and highs in the 40’s and 50’s. Our northeastern counties, however, will be much colder with a mix of 20’s and low 30’s. Also, ice fog and pockets of light freezing drizzle could create slick and hazardous conditions where the air is below freezing.

The cold air may retreat slightly back to the northeast tomorrow, giving our area yet another day of a wide range in temperatures. The 50’s may return to our southwest counties, while the 20’s may be commonplace across our northeast zones. Amarillo should top out in the chilly 30’s and low 40’s.

The arctic air mass looks to push once more to the southwest on Thursday and Friday – lasting through the weekend, and this time, engulfing all of our counties with sub-freezing air. The 20’s and low 30’s will be common for Thursday and Friday, while the frigid teens will be entrenched across the Panhandles on Saturday, followed by possibly single digits for Sunday (Valentine’s Day). In fact, according to one of our models, -3 could be the morning low in Amarillo on Sunday! To add to this misery will be dangerously cold wind chills, with a range of 30 below zero, to 5 above.

On the precipitation front – patchy light blowing snow or flurries might occur on Friday night and Saturday, followed by additional wintry weather for Sunday (Valentine’s Day). Any accumulations look to be minimal at this point, but please stay tuned for updated forecasts throughout the week.

