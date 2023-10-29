Good Sunday everyone,

Our first taste of winter of the cold season lingers on as our most eastern TX Panhandle counties are now under a freeze warning from late this afternoon into early Monday. Today, a wintry mix entailing freezing rain/drizzle and sleet showers will gradually transition to light snowfall, especially for the north/northwestern viewing area. Though, dry air thus far has been hindering the freezing rain and frozen precipitation threat. Although not a high chance, a few flurries cannot be ruled out for the city of Amarillo. Snowfall accumulations at this time are expected to not be appreciable at only a trace. Thankfully, after Sunday, we will see a warming trend across the high plains, with highs exhibiting a gradual incline into the 70’s through the work week and next weekend. Halloween, although warmer than Sunday, will still be cool enough, especially at night, that trick or treaters should wear extra layers of clothing underneath their costume to ensure extra insulation. Otherwise, Halloween appears to be a beautifully clear and crisp fall holiday!

Forecaster Landry Judd