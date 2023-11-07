Hello everyone!

This afternoon will continue to be nice and warm, but also breezy. Dry southwesterly winds could gust as high as 35 mph, helping to push numbers back into the 80’s for one more day. Amarillo could reach as warm as 87 degrees, breaking the old record of 86, set back in 1934. Of course, with this warm and dry weather underway, keep an eye on all wildfire concerns!

Tomorrow looks to continue breezy but not as warm with blustery north winds, and highs in the 70’s. Thursday will be much cooler with a blend of 50’s and low 60’s. The nighttime hours will chill into the low 30’s, while Friday should top out near 60. Saturday (Veterans Day), and Sunday look to hover in the cool 50’s and low 60’s. As of this writing, rain or snow chances will stay minimal through the upcoming weekend.

Have a great and enjoyable rest of week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris