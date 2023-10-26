Hi everyone!

Today returns to windy and unseasonably warm weather with sunshine, southwest winds of 15 to 35 mph, and highs in the 70’s and low 80’s. Amarillo should top out near 83. Tomorrow, however, looks to turn blustery and much cooler with numbers hovering in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. By Saturday, widely scattered showers return with temperatures holding steady in the damp and cool 40’s and 50’s during the afternoon. Sunday will continue the freefall of temps with morning lows at or below freezing, and daytime highs only in the mid to upper 30’s. Wind chills could hover in the frozen 20’s! Brrrr! Also, scattered rain showers and pockets of light freezing drizzle and flurries will be possible. As of this writing, no accumulations of ice or snow is expected, due to the ground being way too warm.

Never the less, drive cautiously in any form of wintry weather.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris