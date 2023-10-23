Hi everyone!

As of this writing, it appears that today will be the last mild and dry day for the next few days. This afternoon looks to be mostly sunny and breezy with south – southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the upper 70’s and low 80’s. Tomorrow, however, looks to turn mostly cloudy, breezy, humid, and slightly cooler with highs near 77. Also, widely scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms will be possible. Severe weather is not expected at this time, but be aware of locally heavy downpours, sudden gusty winds, and of course, lightning. The chance of rain will continue for Wednesday morning with afternoon temperatures running in the 60’s and 70’s. Thursday will return to sunshine with breezy highs near 80.

Friday and Saturday should return to a mostly sunny sky with slightly cooler than normal temperatures – mainly in the 60’s and 70’s. Lastly, no freezing weather is expected through the upcoming weekend, but rainy and very cool weather could be on hand for Sunday

Keep the umbrellas handy!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris