Hi everyone!

This morning started off clear with morning lows in the upper 20’s and low 30’s. This afternoon promises to be mostly sunny and seasonal with highs near 55. Tomorrow turns breezy with temperatures jumping back into the mid to upper 60’s, while Wednesday will see highs around 67. Thursday (the first day of winter), and Friday will follow suit with highs in the low to mid 60’s, while the mid 50’s look to return on Saturday. The cooler upper 40’s and low 50’s could be common for Sunday (Christmas Eve).

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, a 20% to 40% chance for rain showers will be possible from Thursday through Sunday. No snow is expected currently.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone. Merry Christmas, and Happy Holidays!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris