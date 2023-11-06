Good morning, everyone!

It will be a pleasantly cool start throughout the High Plains. Temperatures are forecasted to be in the 40s and 50s this morning. As we progress into the afternoon, we will continue to track above average temperatures. It will feel summer-like this afternoon with temperatures lingering mainly in the 80s. We are tracking a surface boundary this afternoon which will help with the cooling the temps into the mid to upper 70s in our northern counties. As of this time, the city of Amarillo is expected to break the record high set back in 2009. Other towns throughout the High Plains have a great chance in tying and breaking their record highs. Sunny skies and light to breezy winds will persist this afternoon along with our very warm temperatures.

As we wake up on Tuesday morning, it will be another cool start in the 40s and 50s. For the next few days, dry conditions will persist for our region. We could expect elevated fire weather conditions tomorrow due to the gusty winds and low relative humidity values in the teens. Wind gusts could reach between 30-35 mph. We are tracking a cold front for the middle of the week. This front will bring a slight chance of precipitation (10%). We could possibly have a few light showers on Thursday afternoon. Temps for the end of the workweek will be cool in the 50s. Have a great and safe Monday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel