Hi everyone!

Another pleasant day is underway with sunshine, breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures warming into the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Amarillo should top out near 70. Tomorrow will be even warmer with blustery, dry southwest winds, sunshine, and highs in the low to mid 70’s. The downside will be low humidity, and a wildfire threat. Please stay alert to all wildfire concerns. Friday looks to continue pleasant, but not as warm. Temperatures should top out in the 50’s and 60’s.

Much colder weather arrives for the weekend with a chance of scattered snow showers late Friday night and Saturday morning. As of this writing, the lion’s share of snowfall should stay from Interstate 40, and points north. Only minor amounts are expected at this time. Temperature-wise, Saturday will be cold with highs only in the 30’s and 40’s. Windchills, however, could stay in the teens and 20’s with strong north winds of 20 to 40 mph.

Sunday will start out cold with lows around 20 but should moderate back into the 50’s during the afternoon. Monday will see highs in the low 60’s, while Tuesday will turn cooler with a return to the 40’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris