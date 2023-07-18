Hello everyone!

Blistering hot weather will return for this afternoon with sunshine, breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo could top out near a record tie 105! Tomorrow will see highs around 100 or slightly warmer, while less hot conditions look possible for Thursday with a blend of 90’s. The 80’s and Low 90’s look promising on Friday and Saturday, followed by the mid 90’s for Sunday. Also, a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms might return from time to time, starting tomorrow evening, and lasting through the upcoming weekend.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week, everyone! Try to stay cool and over hydrated with water during these hot spells!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris