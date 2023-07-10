The relentless thunderstorms that we have seen daily will eventually give way to the summertime doldrums, at least for a few days. Today, however, we still have a chance for storms. This afternoon will be partly sunny and humid with south winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures warming into the upper 80’s and low 90’s. Widely scattered thunderstorms look to develop northwest of our area, moving southeast over the Panhandles this evening, and late tonight. Please stay weather aware, and seek substantial shelter, if a storm is near your location.

Tomorrow will turn sunny and much hotter with southwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures soaring into the mid to upper 90’s. Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny and hot with highs around 100, followed by the low to mid 90’s for Friday. The 80’s and low 90’s could be in place over the upcoming weekend, with possible thunderstorms.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris