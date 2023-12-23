Good Saturday morning, everyone!

It will be another chilly start for the High Plains. Morning temperatures will linger in the 30s and low 40s. If you have to travel this morning, patchy to dense fog will be present and a concern in the central and eastern counties. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect until 10 a.m. CST in several eastern counties. A storm system will enter the western viewing area early this morning and make its way towards the east. Only light accumulation is anticipated from this system, up to half an inch. The latest models are showing two rounds of moisture from the system. There could be a few embedded strong to severe thunderstorms within the showers. The Storm Prediction Center has the southern counties under the Marginal risk for severe weather. Pockets of hail up to quarter- sized and gusty winds up to 60 mph will not be impossible. For Christmas Eve, there could be a few possible flurries present in the northwestern corner of the area. Little to no snow accumulation will be expected. For this upcoming holiday, we will mainly have partly cloudy skies and cool temperatures range from the low to upper 40s. Breezy winds will persist on Christmas, due to the pressure gradient becoming tight over the region. Make sure to secure any holiday decor! Have a Merry Christmas!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel