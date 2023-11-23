Hello everyone, and Happy Thanksgiving!

This afternoon will continue pleasant with a mostly sunny sky, light winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures in the 60’s and low 70’s. Amarillo should top out near 70. After today, however, the weather becomes markedly colder. Tomorrow will turn blustery and much colder with a blend of 30’s and low 40’s. The downward trend in temperatures looks to continue into the weekend with the numbers only in the 30’s and low 40’s for Saturday, and possibly back into the 40’s and low 50’s on Sunday.

Regarding precipitation, as of this writing, a chance for a wintry mix of rain and snow will be likely by late Friday night into Saturday. The most prolonged snowfall looks to be across our northern counties. Amarillo may see more of a wintry mix. Needless to say, if you are traveling in wintry conditions, be very cautious, and slow way down!

Have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving Evening, everyone! Please stay up with our latest forecast as we travel into the weekend!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris