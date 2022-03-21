Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with mild temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Cloud cover will continue to move into the forecast and cloudy conditions will be present throughout the day. Brief showers already moving into the forecast for NW part of the Panhandle this morning. Showers will continue to progress into the afternoon as a low-pressure system will move through the region. Much-needed moisture will fall throughout the area. A Marginal risk of severe weather for southern parts of the area with a Slight risk to the far SE. High winds up to 60 mph and hail up to 1.25″ will be possible.

As we cool down behind the front, mixed precipitation will fall. Snow will take place as we end the day and into tomorrow morning. A Winter Weather Advisory from 7 p.m. until 10 a.m. tomorrow as some areas could receive up to 3 inches of snow.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas