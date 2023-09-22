Hello everyone!

Today, for our last day of summer 2023, temperatures will soar back into the 90’s, with an expected record tie of 95 for Amarillo. No thunderstorms are in the forecast, but parched southwest winds will continue between 5 to 20 mph. And, if you are headed out to area football games this evening, the weather should be warm with numbers holding steady in the 70’s and 80’s after sunset.

Tomorrow, for our first official day of fall, the weather will continue to be nice, but unseasonably warm with a mostly sunny sky, north winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures hovering in the 80’s and low 90’s. By the way, the autumn season officially begins at 1:50 am. Sunday should feel more like the new season with a blend of 70’s and low 80’s, followed by Monday and Tuesday with temperatures warming back into the mid to upper 80’s.

Lastly, as of this writing, no rain is expected over our first weekend of autumn.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris