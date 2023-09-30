Hello everyone!

We are waking up to a partly cloudy sky with morning lows in the low 60’s. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with blustery south winds of 20 to 30 mph. Temperatures will respond, warming back into the 80’s and low 90’s during the afternoon. Amarillo should top out near 88. Tomorrow and Monday should see highs in the low to mid 80’s.

Regarding precipitation – today and tonight will see better chances of rain across New Mexico and our western state-line. As of this writing, severe weather is not expected. Tomorrow and Monday could see widely scattered showers and thunderstorms across the area, including for Amarillo. If a storm is near your location, stay weather aware, and seek shelter until it passes by. Any storm that forms could produce sudden strong downburst winds, lightning, pockets of small hail, and locally heavy downpours.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris