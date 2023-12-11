Hello everyone!

Today is turning out to be decent with sunshine, light northwest winds of 5 to 15 mph, and temperatures warming into the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Amarillo should top out near 60. Tomorrow looks like it will be mostly cloudy early with some sunshine during the afternoon. Numbers will be seasonably warm with a blend of low to mid 50’s. By tomorrow night, however, a 40% chance of rain showers will be possible, as an upper-level storm trudges this way. The upper-level low looks to travel just south of us, putting our area in the best position to receive additional rainfall. In fact, as of this writing, we have an 80% coverage of rain expected for Wednesday and Thursday. Snow may mix in during the day on Thursday with some accumulations possible. The chance of rain and snow could continue into early Friday, before the upper-level low tracks away from the Panhandles.

Regarding temperatures, highs on Wednesday and Thursday will trade off between the chilly 30’s and 40’s, while Friday should moderate back into the 40’s and low 50’s. Saturday should be near 50, followed by the 50’s and low 60’s for Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable week, everyone! Be ready for rain and possibly snow by Wednesday and Thursday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris