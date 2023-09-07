Hello everyone!

This afternoon will continue to heat up with sunshine breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and highs soaring into a range from 95 to 105. Amarillo could reach close to 104, which would break the old record of 99 from 2021. Tomorrow will continue to be unseasonably hot with highs near 100, while less warm conditions move in for the weekend with numbers in the low to mid 90’s. But we don’t stop there, the upper 70’s and low 80’s look to be in store for Monday through Wednesday.

Regarding precipitation – our far eastern counties might see a hint of isolated thunderstorms for this evening, followed by hit or miss storms on Saturday. The best chances of rain, however, look to move in Sunday PM, Monday, and Wednesday.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris