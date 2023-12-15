Hello everyone!

The rainy and cold weather as of late is giving way to a clearing sky today. This afternoon promises to be sunny, but breezy and cool with northwest winds of 15 to 25 mph. Temperatures should respond, moderating into the 40’s and low 50’s this afternoon. Amarillo could top out near 50. Tomorrow will start out with lows in the upper 20’s, only to warm into the sunny 50’s and low 60’s later in the day. Sunday could top out around 62, while numbers will tradeoff between the 50’s and 60’s for Monday. Tuesday looks to turn breezy and much warmer with highs near 70, followed by the mid 60’s for midweek.

Regarding precipitation – several sunny days are headed our way before rain returns next Thursday – the first day of winter!

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris