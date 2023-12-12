Good morning, everyone!

It will be a frigid start this morning throughout the High Plains. Temps will linger in the upper 20s and low 30s. As the day progresses, we will have seasonal temperatures throughout the area. Afternoon temps will moderate into the upper 40s and 50s. Along with the cool temperatures, we are tracking breezy winds during the afternoon hours. Pressure gradient will start to tighten with the upper-level low pressure system making its way towards the region. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph. We could have the storm system creep in as early as tonight into early tomorrow morning.

As we wake up on Wednesday morning, temps will be chilly in the 30s and low 40s. During the afternoon, temperatures will only moderate into the mid 40s. Due to the temps present, the main precipitation type tomorrow will be rain. There could be a few embedded thunderstorms within the showers. Pockets of small hail and gusty winds will not be impossible. Decent light to moderate liquid precipitation will be expected. We could have a change from rain to snow sometime Thursday morning. The change in precipitation type will all depend on the temperature. One degree can make a difference on who receives rain and who receives snow. As of this morning, we have a weather alert that has been issued. The NWS in Albuquerque has issued a Winter Storm Watch from tomorrow morning into Friday morning. The reason behind the issuing of the watch was because of the heavy accumulation anticipated, up to 4-10 inches. Keep on eye on the weather alerts for the Panhandles. More than likely in the next few days, we could end up with a few alerts. Have a great and safe Tuesday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel