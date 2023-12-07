Hello everyone!

This afternoon will be even warmer than yesterday with blustery, dry southwest winds of 15 to 35 mph, sunshine, and highs in the 70’s. Amarillo should top out near 76. By the way, the record high for Amarillo today is 77 from 2007. The downside will be low humidity, and a wildfire threat. Please stay alert to all wildfire concerns. Tomorrow looks to continue pleasant but less windy with temperatures warming back into a range of 50’s north, 60’s central, and low 70’s south.

Much colder weather arrives for the weekend with a chance of scattered snow showers late Friday night and Saturday morning. As of this writing, the lion’s share of snowfall should stay from Interstate 40, and points west. Only minor amounts are expected at this time. Temperature-wise, Saturday will be cold with highs only in the 30’s and 40’s. Windchills, however, could stay in the teens and 20’s with strong north winds of 20 to 40 mph.

Sunday will start out cold with lows around 20 but should moderate back into the 50’s during the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will also see highs in the low the low to mid 50’s.

Chief Meteorologist John Harris