Good afternoon, everyone!

The slight warming trend will continue for the next few days. Temperatures this afternoon reached the 50’s across the High Plains. As we head into the late evening, winds will decrease becoming less than 10 mph. We will have a ridge move over the area. This will bring us quiet and dry weather conditions as we end 2023.

As we wake up Saturday morning, temperatures will linger in the 20s. Temps will be mild in the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon. A frontal boundary will move in the area tomorrow evening cooling us down for New Years into the upper 40s and low 50s. We are tracking a storm system moving in on Tuesday. There is around a 15 percent chance for light rain/snow mixed showers. We will keep you updated on the event. Have a great and safe rest of your Friday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel