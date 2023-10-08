Good Sunday everyone,

Fabulous weather is in store for the remainder of the weekend and into Columbus Day, in which a high-pressure system aloft will permit temperatures in the low 80’s along with sunny skies and benign winds. Please take advantage of these splendid conditions, especially for the kids out of school on Columbus Day, as a disturbance starting on Tuesday will promote breezy conditions with intermittent gusts upwards of 30 mph or greater through Friday. On Wednesday night, another classic Fall cold front will sweep through from the north, lowering our highs into the 70’s and even into the 50’s and low 60’s on Friday. Regarding the Annular Solar Eclipse on Saturday, temperatures should continue to hover in the 60’s post-cold front with generally sunny skies as a high-pressure system is expected to swiftly replace the departing trough.

Forecaster Landry Judd