Hello everyone!

Today for our last day of July, temperatures will soar back into the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out near 100. Tomorrow (August 1), will see sunshine, southwest winds, and highs around 100, as will Wednesday and Thursday. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, however, look to downtrend into the upper 80’s and low 90’s! Also, scattered showers and thunderstorms could return as early as Thursday night and last through the upcoming weekend. Fingers crossed!

Have a safe and enjoyable transition over to August, everyone! Try to stay cool and over hydrated with water during these hot spells!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris