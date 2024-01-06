Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Frigid morning temperatures will linger in the 20s with a few towns in the low 30s. We will have an upper-level shortwave trough move into eastern New Mexico during the morning. This could lead to the western and southwestern counties receiving moisture in the form of a few light flurries. If you have to travel during the morning, be aware of slick road conditions because of the wet surfaces freezing overnight. In the northwestern counties, there is still a lingering blanket of snow which can lead to hazardous conditions on the roads, especially in rural areas. By the afternoon, our area will have quiet weather and partly cloudy skies. Temperatures for the afternoon will be slightly warmer but still cool in the upper 30s and 40s. Our next big winter weather event will happen on Monday. We could expect this upcoming low-pressure system to bring in rain and snow showers. With the system making the pressure gradient tight over the region, we could have gusty wind conditions. Wind gusts will have potential to reach 50-60 mph. Gusty winds and snow showers can lead to whiteout and impossible driving conditions. There is still uncertainty on timing and amount totals from this event. We will keep you posted. Have a great and safe Saturday!

Forecaster Mari Ferrel