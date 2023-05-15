Good morning, everyone!

On your way to school and work this morning, we are expecting a cool start with some early morning showers throughout our area. All the precipitation will clear out during the morning hours and make way for a partly sunny midday. This afternoon temperatures will be in the upper-60’s and 70’s. For tomorrow morning, we can expect cool temps in the 40’s and 50’s. On Tuesday evening, we can expect showers and a possible thunderstorm. For Tuesday, the Storm Prediction Center has western portions of our viewing area under the General Thunderstorm risk at this time. We will keep you updated on tomorrow evening’s event.

Forecaster Mari Ferrel