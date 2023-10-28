Good Saturday morning, everyone!

Early this morning, widely scattered showers and embedded thunderstorms are returning with temperatures holding steady in the damp and cool upper 30’s and low 40’s. As the day unfolds, additional pockets of drizzle and passing rain showers will be possible. Daytime highs will slowly warm into the upper 40’s and 50’s this afternoon. Tomorrow, however, will see temperatures freefall, as an arctic front plows through, with morning lows hovering in the 20’s and low 30’s. Daytime highs will only moderate into the mid to upper 30’s. Wind chills could be stuck in the frozen 20’s throughout the day! Brrr! Also, scattered rain showers and pockets of light freezing drizzle and flurries will be possible. As of this writing, no accumulations of ice or snow are expected, due to the ground being warm. Nevertheless, drive cautiously in any form of wintry weather.

Monday will start out very cold with morning lows in the 20’s, followed by a return to the 40’s during the afternoon. Halloween should see sunshine and highs in the 50’s, while Wednesday and Thursday ( November 1st and 2nd ), should top out in the low 60’s and low 70’s respectively.

Have a safe and warm weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris