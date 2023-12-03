Good Sunday everyone,

Once again, it is another classic early December day across the High Plains with sustained winds in the 20’s and localized gusts upwards of the 30’s and even the 50’s. These blustery conditions can be blamed on a powerful jet stream on the back of a low-pressure system downsloping the Rockies, allowing the intense winds aloft to be brought down to the surface. In response to these incessant winds, a Wind Advisory has been released for our southernmost counties of the TX Panhandle and Curry and Roosevelt counties in eastern New Mexico, effective until 5 PM CDT. Winds, through the afternoon today, will be sustained in the 20’s and 30’s, with rogue gusts potentially over 50 mph! On a bright note, winds will begin to relax to start the workweek on Monday and Tuesday as a stable high-pressure system overrides the region. Furthermore, this ridge will also promote a warming trend into the mid and upper 60’s and some low 70’s through the latter part of the workweek, along with sunny skies. Unfortunately, the extended 7-day forecast looks as dry as it gets.

Forecaster Landry Judd