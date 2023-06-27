Good afternoon, everyone!

Our dominant weather feature continues to be a ridge of hot high pressure, or a capping entity. Around the outer edge of this ridge, the atmosphere will become very unstable with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. These isolated storms look to form across our northern counties after 4 pm. The activity will expand in coverage northward to include the Oklahoma Panhandle and SW Kansas. After 5 pm, a couple of dominate supercells look to take over, as they drift east southeast across SW Kansas and the Eastern Oklahoma Panhandle. These supercell thunderstorms might clip Ochiltree and Lipscomb Counties before moving away from our viewing area after 9 pm. All additional storms look to dissipate by 11 pm, or so.

Otherwise a mostly sunny sky will continue with breezy southwest winds of 15 to 25 mph, and temperatures soaring into the upper 90’s and low 100’s. Amarillo should top out around 102. Tomorrow and Thursday will be blistering hot with afternoon highs ranging from 98 to 107. Amarillo could see numbers near 102 tomorrow. Friday should be less hot with a mix of 90’s, while the more tolerable 80’s and low 90’s will be in place for our first weekend of July. Also, hit or miss thunderstorms will be possible each evening, with slightly better odds of rain from Thursday through Sunday.

Have a safe and enjoyable rest of the week, everyone! Try to stay out of the heat, if you can, drink plenty of water, and don’t forget sunscreen!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris