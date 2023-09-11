Hello everyone, and welcome to autumn like weather, even though it’s still officially summer!

Today’s weather will include a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures only in the upper 60’s and low 70’s! While severe weather should be low for Amarillo, please stay weather aware, if a storm is near your location. Sudden downburst winds, lightning, pockets of small hail, and heavy downpours will be the main concerns. Flooding could become an issue where thunderstorms train or move slowly over the same area. Tomorrow and Wednesday look to continue damp and cool with a blend of upper 60’s and low 70’s, and additional rainfall. In fact, thundershowers may very well continue for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday!

Now how’s that for a 180-degree change in the weather?

Chief Meteorologist John Harris