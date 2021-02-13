Frigid Wintry Weekend Outlook; Snow and Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

|Good Saturday morning,
The bitterly cold arctic air mass will stay entrenched across the area through at least midweek – engulfing all of our counties with very cold sub-freezing air. The frigid low teens and bitterly cold single digits will be felt across the Panhandles for today, tomorrow (Valentine’s Day), Monday, and Tuesday. In fact, according to our guidance, -3 to -8 could be the morning lows in Amarillo for tomorrow and Monday respectively! To add to this misery will be dangerously brutal wind chills, with a range of 25 below zero, to 5 above.
On the precipitation front – Ice fog, flurries, and pockets of light freezing drizzle could create slick and hazardous conditions for today, followed by widespread light to moderate snow tomorrow (Valentine’s Day) – lasting into the predawn hours of Monday. Some impactful snow amounts will more than likely occur on Sunday! As of this writing, 4 to 8 inches could be common with higher totals upwards of a foot in some locations. Also, blowing and drifting snow will create horrible driving, if not impassable conditions for Valentine’s Day, and early on Monday. Please stay tuned for updated forecasts throughout the weekend.
Chief Meteorologist John Harris