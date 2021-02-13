Frigid Wintry Weekend Outlook; Snow and Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

The arctic air mass will push back to the southwest for today, this weekend, and Monday - engulfing all of our counties with very cold sub-freezing air. The upper teens and low 20’s will be common for today, while the frigid low teens and bitterly cold single digits will be entrenched across the Panhandles on Saturday, Sunday (Valentine’s Day), and Monday. In fact, according to our guidance, -3 to -7 could be the morning lows for Amarillo on Sunday and Monday respectively! To add to this misery will be dangerously brutal wind chills, with a range of 25 below zero, to 5 above.

On the precipitation front – Ice fog, flurries, and pockets of light freezing drizzle could create slick and hazardous conditions for today and tomorrow, followed by widespread moderate to heavy snow on Sunday (Valentine’s Day) – lasting into the predawn hours of Monday. Some impactful snow amounts will more than likely occur on Sunday! As of this writing, 4 to 8 inches could be common with higher totals upwards of a foot in some locations. Also, blowing and drifting snow will create horrible driving, if not impassable conditions for Valentine’s Day, and Monday.