Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 20’s across the viewing area. A cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing even cooler airmass to the Panhandle. We’ve seen temps below average for a week now due to our current weather pattern as a trough dominates the country. Today with the added elements, we will see temps around 35 degrees below seasonal. We will sit in the 20’s through the day with flurries possible and overcast conditions. Brisk morning temps as wind chill values will fall into the single digits for Saturday morning. A warmup by the weekend with 40’s and 50’s, then 60’s next week! Thanksgiving is also shaping out to be a seasonal day with some breezy conditions.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas