Hello everyone!

Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will cross the area this afternoon and evening. Any storm that forms will be capable of producing pockets of hail, sudden strong winds, and heavy rain. Areal and flash flooding will continue to be a problem for some communities. Stay weather aware, and prepare to take action should warnings be issued, and never cross flooded roadways. Also, there could be a low-end tornado threat. Seek shelter in a substantial building if a thunderstorm is near your location. The chances for severe weather will be substantially less over the weekend with just hit or miss showers and storms. Regarding temperatures, unseasonably cool June weather will continue through early next week. Instead of the 80’s and 90’s, highs will be running in the humid 70’s.

Have a safe and enjoyable weekend, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris