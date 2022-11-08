Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 50’s across the majority of the Panhandle. Keeping a close eye this morning for some dense fog in the area. Some drizzle and brief showers also in the area, mainly to the south and east. Cloud cover throughout the day with temps increasing into the 70’s for this evening. Temps will be around above normal with some breezy conditions. A cold front will push through the region early Thursday and will bring some strong cold airmass. Temps are expected to be in the 40’s and 50’s by the end of the workweek and into the weekend. The Climate Prediction Center has the 6-10- and 8-14-day outlooks running with above precipitation chances for the state and temps below. There will be a stretch of some cold temps in the coming days.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas