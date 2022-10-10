Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40’s and 50’s with showers to the southeast. To the west and north of the viewing area, we are seeing fog developing. Hereford sitting at less than a quarter of a mile of visibility. Fog will continue through midmorning so be sure to give yourself extra time for your morning commute. Highs for today will be in the 70’s for most of the Panhandle with some breezy conditions. Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon favoring the southeast. Tracking two cold front this week. The first one will be on Tuesday and the second one on Sunday. Temps will range between the 70’s throughout the next seven days with a breezy environment. Not much moisture is in the forecast after today.

Scroll down for more important new and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas