Fog this Wednesday morning, sunny & breezy this afternoon

Good morning, folks!

We are starting our morning with some seasonal temps in the mid 60s. Fog has been developing over the past few hours across areas south of the interstate and portions of our eastern counties. Those heading out the door this morning, be sure to give yourself extra time for your morning commute as visibility could be reduced greatly. Temps by this afternoon will climb up to the upper 80s once again. Still in the ballpark of around seasonal temps. Breezy conditions will also take over by the evening hours.

For the next coming days, we are looking at minimal moisture. However, we could still see summertime showers throughout the next couple of days. Most of the hit or miss showers we will receive will stay to the south and southeast of the area. Rain chances look better for the area on Saturday for right now.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas