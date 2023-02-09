Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 30’s and 20s. Clear skies have dominated the region and winds have increased. Cloud cover is expected to grow this morning and into the afternoon, leaving us with highs in the 30’s and 40’s. Flurries to light snow forecasted across the border of NM and the Texas Panhandle. Little to no accumulation is anticipated. Wind gusts will be greater the further north you travel with 55 mph wind gusts possible. Everyone else between 30 to 40 mph. Over the weekend, temps will be back into the 60’s with breezy conditions. Expect moisture to return late Sunday and into Monday as an additional disturbance moves into the region.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas