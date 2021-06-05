First weekend of June weather outlook

Good Saturday morning everyone,



Today will start out humid and mild with morning lows close to 60. As the day unfolds, a partly sunny sky is expected with southeast winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures should respond, warming into the 80’s this afternoon. No rain is expected for today or tonight.

Tomorrow will start out partly cloudy and pleasant with morning lows around 60. Temperatures should warm back into the 80’s, along with humid southeasterly winds of 5 to 20 mph. No rain is predicted for the afternoon but might return in the way of thunderstorms later in the evening. No severe weather is expected at this time.



Monday and Tuesday will continue to warm with afternoon highs in the 80’s and low 90’s. Also, scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the day on Monday, while hit or miss storms could return for Tuesday.



Have a safe and enjoyable weekend everyone.



Chief Meteorologist John Harris