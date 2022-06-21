Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 60s and 70s. Showers last night continue this morning across NW parts of the Panhandle. There is a front moving across that area this morning that will push through the viewing area by tomorrow morning. Temps for today will be around seasonal or just a few degrees shy from average. Today is officially the first day of summer and temps will range from the 80s to 90s. Conditions will be breezy with more widely scattered t-showers by this evening and tonight. Cloudy will be in place by Wednesday morning with a few isolated showers left. For today just a general chance for showers as no severe weather is expected from the SPC.

Hot temps through the weekend, then another front looks to cool us down some into the 80s tp start the next workweek. However, for the weekend there is another chance for some t-shower. More details to come.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas