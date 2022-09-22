Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps falling into the 50’s and 60’s. A cold front moving through the region will help cooler airmass settle in this morning and afternoon. Today will be the first day of Fall and those temps are going to be feeling like so. Forecasting highs for today to be in the 70’s and 80’s. The cloud cover that is present this morning will continue to break apart leaving us with mostly sunny skies by this evening. There is another chance for our northern counties to see some rain late tonight. Thunderstorms look to favor the OK Panhandle and SW Kansas. A rebound in temp by tomorrow but another cold front forecasted over the weekend. Expect some windy conditions for the Sunday. Temps from Sunday through the middle of next week look to remain in the 80’s.

Scroll down for more important new and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas