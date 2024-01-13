Good Saturday everyone,

Our first arctic insurgence of the cold season occurred early this morning/afternoon, ushering in a bitterly cold air mass into the High Plains. A Wind Chill Warning has been issued for the combined panhandles and southwestern Kansas from now until midnight CST Tuesday. Tonight and through Tuesday morning, temperatures are expected to plummet into the single digits and negatives. This extreme cold coupled with sustained winds in the upper teens will foster wind chill values as low as negative 25, especially for our northernmost counties. Please limit or better yet, completely avoid going outside through this time frame as exposure to this arctic airmass may lead to hypothermia and frostbite in 30 minutes or less. This Arctic airmass will stagnate through Tuesday, in which high temperatures remain below freezing for Amarillo. Thankfully a dramatic warmup is anticipated on Wednesday as temperatures shoot into the upper 50’s and maybe even the 60’s.

Forecaster Landry Judd