Hello everyone,

Today for the 4th of July, the weather will be mostly sunny and typically hot with south winds of 5 to 20 mph, and temperatures soaring back into the 90’s this afternoon. Amarillo should peak near 94. The evening hours will be nice for fireworks displays with the 70’s and 80’s being commonplace after sunset.

Typical hot July weather will continue for the rest of the week. Tomorrow will see a partly sunny sky with variable winds of 5 to 20 mph. Temperatures will respond, heating into the 80’s and low 90’s during the afternoon. Thursday might turn slightly cooler with the upper 80’s, while Friday should reach back into the mid 90’s. The mid to upper 90’s look to be common for the upcoming weekend. Regarding rain chances, a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms will be possible across our northwest counties tonight, while for tomorrow evening, strong to severe thunderstorms could occur, if a cap of warm air aloft is breached. If the storms fire, they could produce pockets of hail, high winds, and heavy rain. The tornado threat for tomorrow is low but not completely absent. Please stay Weather Aware, if a storm is near your location. Additional hit or miss thunderstorms look possible for Friday and Saturday.

Have a safe and enjoyable Independence Day Week, everyone!

Chief Meteorologist John Harris