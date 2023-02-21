Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 20’s to mid 50’s. Cloudy skies have dominated the area with a stationary front across our central counties. Windy conditions and warm temps will create fire concerns throughout the Panhandle this afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 60’s to low 80’s. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect from noon until 7 p.m. Stronger winds are in the forecast for today and Wednesday. Gusts will increase into the 50 to 60 mph range. Patchy blowing dust will be another concern as that could reduce our visibility. Those traveling be vigilant. Temps will fall into the 60’s and 50’s from Wednesday through Friday. Then tracking warmer temps over the weekend.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas