Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps on the mild side once again. A few areas this morning in the 40s and 50s. Very similar to Tuesday, temps will increase into the 70s by the afternoon with high winds. Gusts up to 40 to 50 mph by this afternoon creating that fire concern once again. A dry line currently sitting across our eastern counties will move further east by this afternoon. Stronger storms expected to the east of the tonight. For us, a general chance for t-storms. That moisture expected to turn to snow overnight. 2-3 inches of snow accumulation to the NE not out of the question. Everyone else between 1-2 inches with areas to the south up to half an inch.

Cooler temps still on track for Thursday. Overall, temps will increase back to seasonal to end the workweek.

Have a great day.

Maria Pasillas