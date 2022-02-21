Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across to Panhandle. A mild start to the day with temperatures increasing into the 70s by this afternoon. As we approach the noon hour, winds will begin to increase gusting up to 30 to 40 mph. There could be the occasional 50 along the interstate for today creating some concern of low visibility. We have the possibility of seeing some blowing dust as extreme dry conditions continue in the area. A front will be moving into the area by sunrise on Tuesday.

Very cold airmass will move behind the front with temps falling significantly. Temps will be in the 20s and 30s for a few days with breezy conditions. A slight chance of snow on Wednesday into Thursday favoring NE parts of the viewing area.

Have a great week.

Maria Pasillas