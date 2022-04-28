Good morning, folks!

A very humid and muggy start to the day. Temps this morning in the 50s and 60s with dewpoints in the 50s. When you combine these elements, they give us high humidity and muggy conditions. The fire threat returns to Panhandle for the next two days. There is either critical or elevated fire for this afternoon. A Fire Weather Warning in effect at noon until 8 p.m. There will be some breezy conditions throughout the day with the gusts between 25-30 mph. Highs for today will be in the 90s. A warning for Friday will also be in effect.

Rain chances look to return for Sunday. There is a greater chance for S/SE storms to develop but could all change as we get closer to the weekend. As of today, that is the area favored. Temps will fall into the 70s for the weekend as well.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas