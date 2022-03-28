Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temps in the 40s across most of the Panhandle. A clear morning but cloud cover will increase as we move into the afternoon. Winds will also pickup by the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph. Low humidity in the single digits will create a fire concern for today with a Fire Weather Warning in effect from noon until 9 p.m. Temps for today will be in the 80s to low 90s. A front moving into the area by tomorrow will bring us high winds. Surface winds will range in the 40s with gusts in the 60s.

Moisture in the form of scattered showers look to take place on Wednesday and Friday of this week. Temps will be cooler on Wednesday but back to seasonal by Thursday. Breezy conditions will also continue through the 7-day.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas