Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 60’s and 50’s. Highs will range in the 80’s to low 90’s with winds on the breezy side for this afternoon. Expect gusty winds up to 30 mph. We are forecasting the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms for this afternoon across our eastern counties. The determining factor will be where they dryline does set up. Along it and east of it cells will be possible with minimal moisture. Behind that line, humidity will fall into the single digits meaning fire threat returns. A Fire Weather Warning until 9 p.m. for the majority of the area. A cooldown on the way by Thursday as a cold front moves in. Expect cooler temps in the 60’s for Friday and Saturday.

Scroll down for more news and weather information.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas