Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with temperatures in the 30’s and 40’s. A pacific front moved through the area yesterday. It brought a dust storm, strong winds, and severe weather across the Panhandle. Max wind gusts were observed at Memphis with 114 mph. The highest rainfall report was at Lake McClellan with 0.62″. Today we are still forecasting windy and breezy conditions across the area. Highs will be in the 60’s and 70’s with sunny skies. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect from mid-morning until the end of the evening. Be alert as we do have very low humidity to the SW, anything can fuel up that fire threat quickly. Another day of fire concerns will be in place for Tuesday. For Thursday, a front will roll in giving us the potential of some rain/ snow moisture. Temps will fall from the 40’s to low 20’s throughout the day which can give us the possibility of mix precipitation. Expect seasonal temps as we end the workweek.

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas