Good morning, folks!

Starting the morning with clear conditions and mild temperatures once again. Temps this morning range between the 40s to 50s across the Panhandle. For this afternoon, temperatures will climb into the 80s giving us a glimpse of those summer temps. However, a front will also be making its way across the region this evening bringing us some windy condition. Winds for today will be gusting up to 30 to 40 mph. We’re also going to be tracking low humidity which will be the elements for the fire concern this afternoon. A Fire Weather Warning will be in effect from noon until 9 PM.

Cooler temperatures are expected for Wednesday and Thursday as temps will fall behind the front into the 60s. Temps look to rebound back to seasonal as we end the workweek.

Have a great day,

Meteorologist Maria Pasillas